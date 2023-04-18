CPD Weekly Report 04-18-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-1443

Location: 200 block of Jefferson St.

Date: April 13, 2023

Time: 9:55 am

INFORMATION: A walk-in complaint came into the police station to report that a flag had been stolen from his front porch. The complainant stated that the theft was believed to have occurred between April 12th at 10:00 pm and the early morning hours of April 13th. At the time of the report, there was no information on the identity of a potential suspect.

#####

Incident #: 23-1451

Location: 400 block of Chandler St.

Date: April 13, 2023

Time: 3:08 pm

INFORMATION: A walk-in complaint came into the police station to report that on April 12th, sometime between 11:00 pm-11:30 pm, her neighbor had witnessed an unspecified number of suspects approach both of their houses and take both flags off of their porches. The complainant stated that the suspects were driving a black in color Ford Fusion.

#####

Incident #: 23-1456

Location: 400 block of Chandler St.

Date: April 13, 2023

Time: 6:01 pm

INFORMATION: While canvassing the area in the 400 block of Chandler St. related to a previously reported theft of a flag, an officer made contact with a resident who also had a flag stolen from their house and had witnessed the theft. The complainant stated that on April 12th, between 11:00 pm and 11:30 pm, she had observed a black Ford Fusion park in the 400 block of Chandler Street. The complainant stated that she had observed a young male subject wearing long pants and a sweatshirt with the hood up, the suspect approached the neighbor’s porch and took the flag off of the porch. The complainant stated that she then observed the suspect move down toward her house and approach her porch, and proceeded to steal her flag and pole. The complainant stated she ran out of her house and yelled at the suspect as he ran off. The complainant stated that there were five people in the vehicle, including the suspect, and the vehicle took off, heading east on Chandler Street. The case is open pending further investigation.

#####

Incident #: 23-1486

Location: 200 block of S. Main St.

Date: April 15, 2023

Time: 7:10 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a multi-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the officers found that 8 total vehicles were involved in the crash. The officers proceeded to take statements from multiple witnesses, some of which were also involved in the crash.

The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle that was found to be at fault in the crash and asked her to recount what happened. While speaking with the driver the officer noted that she had glassy eyes that were slightly red, and the officer could also smell an odor of alcohol on her breath as she spoke to him. The driver was asked to perform some standard field sobriety tests, and at the conclusion of the tests, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. The suspect, a 57-year-old Ann Arbor woman, was placed under arrest and taken to the Chelsea Police Department for processing. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

#####

Incident #: 23-1494

Location: 1200 block of S. Main St.

Date: April 16, 2023

Time: 10:43 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud that had just occurred. The complainant stated that a male subject had entered the establishment and placed multiple items in his shopping cart, and proceeded to leave the store without paying for the items. A staff member observed this and followed the subject and watched the suspect get into his vehicle, and wrote down the license plate number of the vehicle. Prior to responding to the scene, officers responded to the suspect’s address. The suspect, a 53-year-old Chelsea man, was found in possession of the stolen items. When the officers asked the suspect if he could provide proof of purchase, he stated that he couldn’t and told the officers that he had not paid for them but would go back and pay. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing and then released. The case remains open pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.