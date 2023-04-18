Drumming Dynamo: Vote for Trilian Krug in Hit Like a Girl Contest

From Kimber Zatkovich, Guest Contributor

One of Chelsea’s own, Trilian Krug, has entered a drumming contest called Hit Like a Girl (https://hitlikeagirlcontest.com/) and needs your vote. You may have seen her playing around town in the band WildChildz or Wicked Cricket, on the CHS football field marching center snare, or as a guest performer with Chelsea Chamber Players performing Jack and the Beanstalk at the Chelsea District Library. If you think this redhead rocker is good at drumming, help her get in the top 5 by voting once a day through April 25 th ! You do need to register with an email, username, and password (skip the photo part) on the Hit Like a Girl contest website. Find her in the 13-17 category on page 4, view her entry, and click the HEART icon to vote. Refresh your browser each day to vote again. This small-town girl would love some big community support to help her make it to the top! See Trilian perform live with Wicked Cricket on Saturday, April 29th at the Rumpus Room (doors open 8PM) and on Thursday, June 15th at the Gazebo Stage for Sounds and Sights on Thursday Nights. She’ll also be drumming and singing with WildChildz on Thursday, July 20 for SSTN at the Gazebo Stage.