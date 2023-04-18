Innovative Early Learning Academy Set to Open in Chelsea this June

The Astor Academy, a groundbreaking full-day early learning institution, is set to open its doors in June 2023 at 128 Van Buren Street, Chelsea, Michigan. Catering to children aged six weeks to five years, the academy aims to fill what founders see as a crucial gap in the community's childcare needs.

Founded by local residents Crystal McKinsey and Michael Eisele, The Astor Academy will provide programming from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The academy's unique STEAM+ curriculum will emphasize entrepreneurship, culinary arts, etiquette, and athletics, ensuring a well-rounded education for its young students.

“There is an incredible need for full-day childcare in our community and throughout the country,” McKinsey shares. "We are thrilled to be opening the inaugural Astor Academy location right here in our hometown.”

McKinsey started her career in New York City, working with an early learning enterprise that grew to 18 locations in Manhattan and a licensing agreement with 70 schools in China. Eisele’s background is primarily in Senior Housing and Hospitality as an owner, operator, and developer nationwide.

The founders have teamed up to establish ACE Holdings, a private equity firm investing in businesses that positively impact lives. Their portfolio includes the rapidly growing international marketing recruitment agency, CMRG, and other health and wellness entities.

With a core team boasting over a decade of experience in various educational capacities, The Astor Academy plans to open 30 more schools within 3-5 years. The state-of-the-art facility in Chelsea will feature inviting decor, four classrooms, a 5,000-square-foot outdoor play space, and a 60-student capacity in its first phase. In response to community demand, the second phase will expand the school to 9,000 square feet, offering a 4,500 square foot indoor playspace and the ability to accommodate up to 92 students.

The school will recruit highly skilled educators from both local and national sources. In addition, resident artists will support the core teaching staff in areas such as theatre, music, dance, language, world arts, cooking, tennis, golf, and chess.

Applications for year-round 2, 3, 5, and 6-day programs are now being accepted. To learn more about The Astor Academy, enrollment opportunities, or employment, visit www.astoracademy.com

or call 734-274-5122.

Images courtesy of Astor Academy