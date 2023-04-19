Pride Flag Thefts Continue: Chelsea Police Seek Information Involving Multiple Suspects

From Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak

On April 12, 2023, between the hours of 11:00 pm and11:30pm, two Pride flags were stolen from the front porches of two different residences in the 400 block of Chandler St. A witness observed a smaller black sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, occupied by five individuals, stop in front of the two residences.

A white male wearing long pants and a sweatshirt with the hood up got out of the vehicle. The suspect walked up to the first home's porch and removed the Pride flag from the flag pole to which it was attached. The suspect then walked to a neighboring residence and stole a second Pride flag and flag pole from their porch. The suspect ran back to the vehicle, which fled east on Summit St. towards Main St.

Several Pride flags have been stolen over the last several months, and the incidents are believed to be related.

The Chelsea Police is asking anyone with any information on this incident or any thefts to please contact Officer Tom Gilbreath at (734) 475-9122 ext. 107.

If you wish to remain anonymous, leave your tip at (734) 475-9122 and select option 7.