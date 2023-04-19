Silver Maples Wins Prestigious Choice Community Award for Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year, Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood has received the esteemed Choice Community Award. The retirement neighborhood is one of only three communities to be honored nationally in 2022 for their exceptional work in fostering a culture of engagement and satisfaction for residents.

The Holleran Choice Community Award recognizes organizations with strong engagement cultures, where resident voices are valued, connections are rich, well-being is enhanced, and personal fulfillment can be achieved. This honor places Silver Maples of Chelsea at the top of the Holleran National Benchmark, ranking them within the top 15th percentile of over 1,000 surveyed communities across the country.

“Receiving the Holleran Choice Community Award once again, is something we are extremely proud of as it demonstrates that we have been recognized as one of the most engaging senior living organizations across the nation,” says Julie Deppner, Executive Director and CEO.

Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood, established in 1997, aims to provide housing options and a lifestyle that encourages older adults to actively engage in their lives. Committed to creating and supporting a positive aging experience for residents, Silver Maples is an industry leader. Holleran, the premier provider of employee and resident engagement and satisfaction research and benchmarks, serves not-for-profit senior living providers nationally, helping them develop business strategies aligned with their mission, vision, and values.

“Silver Maples of Chelsea is a special place that has created an environment that promotes and facilitates our residents’ investment in themselves, the organization and the community,” adds Deppner. “Our survey results highlight our comprehensive programs and services that allow our residents to engage with the community, maintain strong social connections, have a sense of purpose in life while pursuing goals, and have access to all aspects of well-being. By creating an engaging, inclusive environment for our residents, Silver Maples of Chelsea is able to truly thrive as both a community and a business.”

Image courtesy of Orange Egg Advertising, Inc.