Culver's of Chelsea to Donate Sales Proceeds to Local Music Education Programs

Culver's of Chelsea, which opened its doors in the neighborhood more than a year ago, has been actively engaged in its local community. Continuing this commitment, the restaurant at 1610 South Main Street is set to donate a portion of its sales on April 20, 2023, from 5 pm to 8 pm, in support of the Chelsea Music Boosters.

"We’re excited to have the Chelsea Music Boosters back at Culver's for their second Share Night," said Gerry Olinik, Owner. "We hope the community will come out and enjoy music performed by these talented students and help us support the Chelsea Music Boosters."

Culver's ongoing partnership with the Chelsea Music Boosters is part of its broader dedication to giving back to the community, with each franchise partner and team member recognizing the significance of assisting those in need.

The Chelsea Music Boosters is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes and raises funds to enhance music education programs in the Chelsea School District. Their efforts cover various programs across different educational levels, ranging from general music programs for young children to specialized band, choir, and orchestra programs for older students in the district's schools.

This group of committed volunteers works to support music programs and directors, fostering a love of music among Chelsea students.

The upcoming event at Culver's marks the second Share Night held in partnership with the Chelsea Music Boosters.