Chelsea Lacrosse Takes Care of Pinckney

The Chelsea lacrosse team moved its record to 3-4 overall after going 2-2 over the past week, including a 10-2 win over Pinckney Monday night.

Braden Kennedy continued his torrid scoring pace with three gols to give him 20 goals on the season for the Bulldogs.

Myles Bieber had a big night with a pair of goals and three assists, while Carter Trinkle added two goals and two assists. Benjamin Potter picked up a pair of goals, Joshua Fansler two assists and a team high seven ground balls, Kellen Ahlstrom a goal and assist, Cade Ahlstrom and Mason Poulter one assist each. Tristan Cooper made three saves in net for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs dropped a 16-3 decision to a strong Holt team.

K. Ahlstrom and Bieber each had a goal and assist to lead the Bulldogs. Aiden Wallgren picked up his first goal of the season for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs dropped a hard fought 11-10 decision to rival Dexter.

The teams went back-and-forth all night. Dexter held a 11-8 lead late when the Bulldogs scored twice to cut the lead to 11-10, but could not get the equalizer in the final minute.

Bieber and Kennedy scored two goals each. Potter finished with two goals, K. Ahlstrom one Trinkle a goal and assist and Jonathan Shemwell one assist. Cooper made 10 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs doubled up Ypsilanti Lincoln 16-8 behind a big night from Kennedy with five goals and four assists.

Potter recorded three goals and two assists, while Bieber and K/ Ahlstrom had three goals and an assist each. C. Ahlstrom and Trinkle had one goal each and Braylon Rosario one assist. Cooper made nine saves in net for Chelsea.