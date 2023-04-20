Chelsea Soccer Picks Up Pair of Wins

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team improved to 2-1 in the SEC White with a pair of 1-0 wins this week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Ypsilanti 1-0 in a game played in winter-like conditions that both teams struggled in.

A temperature near 40 with snow flurries and a strong wind wreaked havoc for both squads.

Grace Ratliff found the net for the Bulldogs in the first half with an assist to Christina Roberts to give the Bulldogs the only goal they would need for the win.

Airanna Griecci posted her third shutout in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea picked up a big conference win with a 1-0 shutout of Tecumseh Wednesday night.

The Indians entered the game with a 2-0 record before the Bulldogs handed them their first loss.

The game was scoreless throughout the first half.

The Bulldogs broke through in the second half when Kate Krugh found the net on a pass from Ava Hoffman for a 1-0 lead and that is all Chelsea would need.

Griecci picked up her fourth shutout of the season as Chelsea improved to 4-2 overall on the year.