Chelsea Track Teams Sweep Jackson

The Chelsea track and field teams earned a sweep of Jackson Tuesday with the girls winning 100-37 and the boys 77-60.

Nick Spruce picked up a pair of wins in the 200 and 400, while Connell Alford won the 3200 and was part of the winning 4x800 with AJ Smith, Beckett Boos, and Joshua Doyle.

Jackson Dell won the 800 and Zebedee Swager the 1600.

Cam Mater won the discus, Andrew Sherwood the high jump, and Nolan Fleszar the pole vault.

Second-place finishes went to Boos in the 400, Alford 800, Dell 1600, Leo Swager 3200, 4x200 relay of Augustus Wehrly, Brody Schwartzentruber, Mitchell Reler, and Joonas Furst, Patrick Joyce shot put, Chase Maihofer discus, Regan Plank high jump, and Mo Cugliari pole vault.

Anna Brant won the shot put and discus to lead the girls team.

Natalia DeMea won the 1600 and 3200, while CeCe Bayer won the 800 and was part of the winning 4x800 with Kahlen Eckert, Kaitlyn Kubicki, and Madison Morgan.

Eva Dewaele, Laney Smith, Caitlyn Ash, and Brinna Wenzel won the 4x200, Madeline Collins high jump, and Audra Guthre pole vault.

Second-place finishes went to Laney Smith 100 and 200, Cris Hurtado 400, Morgan 800, Seren Angus 1600, Sofia DeMea 3200, India Barney 100 hurdles, Brooke Matusik 300 hurdles, the 4z100 relay of Ash, Mireille Hunter, Collins, and Kennedy Anderson, 4x200 relay of Abby Lokers, Carmen Aldighleri, Paula Molina, and Maddie McCollum, Claire Ashe shot put, Leah Helquist discus, Kennedy Anderson high jump, Kylan VanBatavia ploe vault, and DeWaele long jump.