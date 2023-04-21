Chelsea’s Serendipity Books Celebrates Independent Bookstore Day with Exclusive Deals

Serendipity Books is joining over 900 indie bookstores nationwide to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day (IBD).

Serendipity Books has been a staple in Chelsea since 1989. Located at 108 East Middle Street, the general-interest bookstore carries a curated collection of new and used books, offering a welcoming environment for book enthusiasts in the community.

Established in 2013, IBD is a day dedicated to promoting, celebrating, and highlighting the value of the independent bookstore community. The event is observed on the last Saturday of April every year.

Serendipity Books is offering more than 30 exclusive items for sale and as giveaways, including specialized signed editions, banned books puzzles, heartstopper stickers, and customized Black Wing pencils. Visitors can also enjoy personalized cookies and participate in a hidden ‘golden ticket’ hunt for a chance to win a year of audiobooks.

Serendipity Books is launching a bookmark program to encourage young readers, inviting children to design a special bookmark to be printed and given away at the store throughout the summer.

This year also marks the inaugural Michigan Book Hop, the state's first-ever bingo event celebrating Independent Bookstore Day. Participants can join the fun by visiting indie bookstores across Michigan, with more information available at https://mibookhop.com. The grand prize for the Book Hop is $300.

“We are thrilled to be participating in Independent Bookstore Day, a day that celebrates the special spot that bookstores enjoy in our communities and allows us to say thank you to our loyal and supportive customers,” says Michelle Tuplin, owner of Serendipity Books.

The American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, organizes Independent Bookstore Day. The association works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers while assisting in expanding the book community.

Image: Facebook