Chelsea State Bank, Liberty Title, and Rick Taylor Real Estate team up to host First-Time Homebuyer Event

Chelsea State Bank has partnered with Liberty Title and Rick Taylor Real Estate to host a complimentary First-Time Homebuyer Event, allowing individuals and families to learn about purchasing their first home. The event will occur on Thursday, April 20th, at 5:30 pm at the Plaza on 1010 S. Main Street in Chelsea.

The event aims to help first-time homebuyers feel more confident about the process and understand what to expect from the title company, realtor, and financial institution.

Joanne Rau, President & CEO of Chelsea State Bank, stated, “We want first-time homebuyers in our communities to feel confident in the process, understand what they can expect from the title company, realtor, and financial institution and what will be expected of them during this celebratory lifetime moment.”

During the event, attendees can meet with award-winning local partners and learn about topics such as HOP (Homeownership Opportunities Program) Grants, down payments, credit scores, real estate taxes, debt-to-income ratios, and budgeting before and after buying a home.

Liberty Title, a family-owned business since 1974, will be present at the event. The company maintains a highly skilled and dedicated staff committed to continuing education and staying on top of the latest industry news. They have five attorneys on staff to review documents, discuss questions and concerns, and expedite title and closing.

Rick Taylor Real Estate, named the #1 Individual Realtor for the entire Charles Reinhart Company for 2022, will also attend. Rick Taylor has held this honor for seven consecutive years and is ranked among the top ½ of 1% of all real estate sales in the USA.

Chelsea State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter. The bank was formed 125 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses in the community. The tradition of community service continues today.

The First-Time Homebuyer Event is open to community members in Chelsea, Dexter, and surrounding areas. Those interested can call 734-475-1355 for more information about the event.

Photo: Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash