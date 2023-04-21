Chelsea Softball Sweeps Rival Dexter

The Chelsea bats were booming against rival Dexter Wednesday as the Bulldogs took down their neighbor from the east 13-0 and 11-3 for a doubleheader sweep.

The opener saw the Bulldogs score in each of the first three inning to take a 5-0 lead thanks to a 2-run blast to left by Jenna Ouelette in the third.

Chelsea would add two more in the fifth when Kaydee Absher smacked her second rbi-double of the game for a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would put the game away with six in the sixth, capped off by a grand slam by Madison Kay to end the game at 13-0.

Emilee Underwood was stellar on the mound with a one-hitter and 11 k's for the win.

Absher finished 3-3 with two rbi, while Ouellette had two hits and four rbi. Kay finished with the grand slam and four rbi, Megan McCalla two hits and a rbi, and Samantha Dark two hits and a run scored.

Audrey Gauthier had the Dreadnaughts lone hit and struck out eight in the circle for Dexter.

Chelsea scored three runs in the third, fifth, and sixth innings to pull away for the 11-3 win in the second game.

A Dexter error helped Chelsea score twice in the first for a 2-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would add three more in the third to make it 5-0, but Dexter would try to claw back with two in the fourth. Ella Mitchell doubled in a run and Kyra Suntrum followed with a rbi single to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Chelsea would push the lead t 8-2 in the fifth with a home run by Ouellette and put the game away with a rbi single by McCalla and two-run double by Absher in the sixth to make the final 11-3.

Underwood finished with three hits and three rbi, while Oullette had three hits and the home run. Absher finished with two hits and two rbi. Tori Parisho struck out three and allowed five hits for the win.

Mitchell led Dexter with two hits and an rbi. Substrum added a double and two rbi, Mallory Brandt and Anika Busdeker a hit and run scored each. Roni Wilson struck out six in the circle for Dexter.

Photos by Mike Williamson



