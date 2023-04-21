Chelsea City Manager Atkinson Resigns

Chelsea is suddenly looking for a new City Manager. In an announcement on Friday, April 21, the city stated,

The City of Chelsea regretfully announces the resignation of Roy Atkinson as the City Manager effective April 21, 2023, due to personal reasons.

Roy Atkinson brought passion and energy to his role at the City of Chelsea. He was embraced by the community and staff for his efforts to dive into problem solving and engage in positive visioning for a myriad of opportunities that our residents were excited to see move forward.

The breadth of expectations to maintain the excellent public services and grow into all of the amazing opportunities that are available to our community is a large call and will be further investigated as we continue to look at the balance of organizational structure and community desires.

Atkinson took the City Manager role in June 2022, selected for the position out of a field of 50 applicants.

Atkinson, a 32-year-old Bay City native, did his undergraduate work in political science at Saginaw Valley State University. He attended Central Michigan University to study local government management, receiving his Master's Degree. After a stint in Altoona, WI, as Assistant City Administrator, Roy returned to his home state upon getting the Chelsea job. He immediately made his mark on the city with his enthusiasm, energy, and unwavering belief in the good people of Chelsea.

Roy is not providing further comment on his decision at this time.

The Chelsea City Council will begin discussing appointing an interim City Manager next week.