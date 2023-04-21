Chelsea Golfers Win Hillsdale Academy Invite

The Chelsea golf team put the rest of Division 2 on notice after topping a strong field at the Hillsdale Academy Invitational Thursday.

The Bulldogs beat out two #1 ranked teams and a #2 on their way to the invitational title.

Chelsea finished with a team score of 304 to take the top spot over D2 #1 ranked Grand Rapids Christian (310) and second-ranked Lowell (314). They also topped D4 #1 ranked Hillsdale Academy (330) at Bedford Valley Golf Course.

Jack Murray fired a one-over round of 73 to lead the Bulldog and finish second overall.

William Wilhelm was second with a 76 and Brian Tillman right behind at 77. Richard Montoye finished with 78 and Barrett Krueger 80.

Chelsea took a pair of SEC matches at a tri-meet at Pine View Golf Course in Ypsilanti Tuesday when the defeated Dexter 156-186 and Lincoln 156-202.

Murray was on fire again with his second sub-par round of the season with a score of one-under 35.

Wilhelm and Tillman each shot rounds of 40 for Chelsea.

Krueger finished with 41, Montoye 42, and Josh Hanna 47.