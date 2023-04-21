Chelsea Soccer Blanks Lumen Christi

The Chelsea girls' soccer team made it three straight shutouts with a 3-0 win over Jackson Lumen Christi Thursday night.

It was the third win this week for Chelsea and all have been shutouts as goaltender Airanna Griecci and the defense in front of her have been stellar for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea defenders (all juniors), Maya Valik (#12) Caroline Knight (#16) and Ella Day (#8) and goalkeeper Airanna Griecci. have been stellar for the Bulldogs. Photo by Rachel Krugh

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and the defense did the rest as Chelea blanked the Titans.

Addy Sinkwitts, Katherine Krugh, and Ava Hoffman all scored first half goals with Grace Ratliff picking up an assist.

The shutout was the Bulldogs fifth of the season with Griecci earning all five clean slates as Chelsea improved to 6-2 overall on the season.

Photos provided by Rachel Krugh and Catherine Knight



