Chelsea Tennis Rolls to Another Successful Week

The Chelsea tennis team had another strong week as the varsity squad saw its record improve to 7-0-1 on the season.

The Bulldogs took down Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 7-1 Thursday.

Hayley Hopkins picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win at three singles and Josie Jackson won 6-0, 6-1 at four singles.

Lucy Taylor and Brenna Taylor swept through for a 6-0, 6-0 win at one doubles and Emily Heiss/Sage Gabriel-Menegay blanked their four doubles opponents 6-0, 6-0.

Natalie Roeser and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay won 7-5, 6-0 at two doubles, and Maddi Coy/Clara Ruiz won 6-2, 6-1 at three doubles.

The Bulldogs took down Fowlerville 7-1 Wednesday.

Ruiz won 6-0, 6-0 at two singles, Julia Hanselman 6-0, 6-1 at two singles, and Libby Timberlake 6-0, 6-1 at four singles.

The doubles teams lost just one game between the four.

Heiss/Sage Gabriel/Menegay at one doubles, Sara Martin/Lizzie Miguire three singles, and Megan Hayduk/Mary Jordan four singles all won 6-0, 6-0, while Ellie Kuck/Brooklyn Angel won 6-0, 6-1 at two doubles.

The modified varsity team won the Howell Invite last Saturday.

Chelsea finished with 17 points to clip Milford with 16, Pinckney 15, and Howell 5.

Clara Ruiz (two singles), Hanselman (three singles), and Timberlake (four singles) each went 3-0 for the Bulldogs.

Sage Gabriel-Menegay and Angel went 3-0 at one doubles, while Sara Martin/Kassidy Grossman went 3-0 at five doubles.

Lily Snyder and Vittoria Moine went 1-2 at two doubles, Isabella Moser/Neve Rodriguez 1-2 at three doubles, and Emma Anderson/Ngoc Tao 1-2 at four doubles.