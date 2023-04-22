Chelsea Baseball Wins Three of Five

After a slow start to the season, the Chelsea baseball team has bounced back to win 8 of its last 10, including three of five games this week.

The Bulldogs opened the week splitting with Adrian Wednesday, taking the opener 5-2 and dropping the second 10-2.

RBI singles by Jimmy Sciackitano and Jason Skoczylas put the Bulldogs up 2-0 in the second and they would add to the lead with a rbi single by Will McCalla, a Maple error, and a wild pitch to make it 5-0 after three.

Adrian cut into the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth, but the Bulldogs held the off for the win.

Gabe Anstead also had a hit and run scored for the Bulldogs.

Lucas Dawson picked up the win on the mound, striking out nine, while Nate Christian earned the save by getting the final two outs in the seventh.

Adrian put up 10 runs in the third through fifth innings and took down Chelsea 10-2 in the second game.

Dawson went 3-3 at the plate with a rbi, while Max Herter had a hit and rbi. Jason Robertson struck out six in the loss for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs claimed the series with a 3-1 win over the Maples Thursday.

Chelsea scored single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings and stellar pitching and defense held off the Maples for the win.

McCalla and Dawson each had a hit and rbi, while Herter had a hit and run scored, and pitched a complete game five-hitter while striking out five.

The Bulldogs then took down Oliver Friday 11-2.

Chelsea scored three in the second and fourth innings to take a 6-1 lead and put the game away with five in the bottom of the sixth.

McCalla finished with two hits and two rbi to lead the offense and earned the win on the mound, striking out eight.

Mason Meads and Skoczylas each had two hits and a rbi, Searl and Christian a hit and two rbi each, and Dawson a hit and rbi.

A big six run fourth inning by Olivet doomed the Bulldogs in the second game in a 7-1 loss.

Dawson had a hit and run scored and Searl a single for the only hits for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 9-5 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann



