CPD Weekly Report, 04-25-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-1573

Location: 600 block Flanders St.

Date: April 23, 2023

Time: 12:19 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer received a telephone complaint regarding a larceny of a yard sign. The complainant stated that the sign was last known to be in the front yard of the residence on April 13th and was determined to be missing from the yard on April 15th. The case remains open pending further investigation into this incident being related to similar larceny complaints in the City of Chelsea.

#####

Incident #: 23-1549

Location: 200 block of Washington St.

Date: April 20, 2023

Time: 10:50 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Washington Street for the report of a larceny. The complainant stated that the flag had normally been displayed on the front porch of the residence but was no longer there. The complainant stated that he had last seen the flag on April 15th and noticed the flag was missing on April 19th. The case remains open pending further investigation.