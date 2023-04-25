Chelsea Routs Ypsilanti in Sweep

The Chelsea baseball team made quick work of Ypsilanti Monday with a doubleheader sweep of the Grizzlies to improve to 4-1 in the SEC White and 11-5 overall on the season.

Lucas Dawson allowed just one hit and struck out ten on the mound for the win in the opener.

A four run second and four run third blew the game open for the 12-0 win over the Grizzlies.

Chelsea scored two runs without a hit in the first and rbi singles by Gabe Anstead and Dawson blew the game open in the second.

Jason Skoczylas led the offense with a double and three rbi, while Dawson added a hit and two rbi at the plate.

Chelsea scored 16 runs on the first in the nightcap and rolled to a 22-0 win over Ypsilanti.

Jason Robertson tossed a three inning no-hitter, while striking out five for the win.

Dominic Searl led the Bulldogs 14-hit attack by going 3-3 with two rbi.

Anstead finished with 2 doubles and three rbi and Dawson two hits with a triple and two rbi. Mason Meads finished with a triple and two rbi, Jake Lee two hits and an rbi, and Mason Meads and Luke Anstead a hit and rbi each.