Chelsea Golfers Compete with Some of the States Best at Next Tee Invite

The Chelsea golf team came away with another impressive showing by tying for fourth-place at the Next Tee Invitational at Oakland Hills Monday.

The invitational featured over a dozen state-ranked team including the top-ranked teams in D1, D3, and D4 and two of last years state champions.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 310 to tie with 2022 D1 state champion Detroit Catholic Central for fourth.

D1 top-ranked Brighton won the event with 297. Only four strokes separated the next five teams with 2022 D2 champion Birmingham Brother Rice finishing second with 306. D1 number 2 ranked Northville was third with DCC and Chelsea tied for fourth. Division 3 number-one ranked Grand Rapids Catholic Central was sixth with 314.

Chelsea entered the tournament ranked second in D2.

Jack Murray led the Bulldogs with a one-over-par 71 and tied for third overall.

Brian Tillman had one of his best rounds of the season to date with a round of 74, while Barrett Krueger followed with a round of 81.

Williams Wilhelm shot an 84 and Josh Hanna 94 for the Bulldogs.