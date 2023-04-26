Chelsea Education Foundation Raises $7,200 in Online Auction for Educator Grants

The Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in the recent "Making an Impact for Teachers Online Auction."

A grand total of $7,200 was raised, which will be used to fund grants for educators in the Chelsea School District. This incredible achievement would not have been possible without the generosity of the community.

Established in 1990, the Chelsea Education Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization with the mission to enhance the educational experiences of students in the Chelsea School District. They achieve this by funding projects that go beyond the resources of the district and by offering scholarships to district graduates. Since its inception, over 52,000 students have directly benefited from the foundation's efforts.

In addition to organizing successful fundraising events like the online auction, the Chelsea Education Foundation also works on various programs and initiatives to support educators and improve educational opportunities in the community. The foundation's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of students and teachers is evident through their continued hard work and dedication.

To learn more about the Chelsea Education Foundation or get involved, visit their website at www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org