WCC Board Approves Modest Tuition Increase for 2023-2024 Academic Year

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) students will be facing a modest tuition increase when they return to campus this fall. The college’s Board of Trustees approved a $4 per credit hour increase for in-district students, marking the first increase in five consecutive years. The new per credit hour rate will be $99, up from $95.

Despite the increase, WCC will continue to have the lowest tuition rate in the state, and one of the lowest in the nation. Based on a 15-credit hour semester, tuition will increase by $60 compared to last year, with a total tuition of $1,485. Full-time students typically take 12-15 credit hours each semester.

“I am proud of our institutional commitment to provide the opportunity for everyone in our community to access high-quality higher education at an affordable cost,” said Trustee and Board Treasurer David DeVarti.

Students with federal Pell grants will not feel the impact of the increase, as Pell grant awards are also increasing for the Fall 2023 academic year. The college and the WCC Foundation are expanding the range of scholarship offerings, including support for child care and emergency expenses for students who may need extra help to continue their path to success. WCC has also invested in establishing open educational resources so that many courses now offered at WCC can be taken with a low- or zero-cost textbook.

There are many financial aid, scholarships, and other resources available to students, including an array of scholarships from both the WCC Foundation and the college, the new Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which offers free tuition for 2023 high school graduates, and the Michigan Reconnect free tuition scholarship for eligible adults 25 and older returning to school.

In-district students are those who live, work, or own property in Washtenaw County. Modest tuition increases were also approved for students who live outside the district.

WCC transfers more students to the University of Michigan annually than any other community college in the state and transfers students to more than 30 four-year colleges and universities. The college also partners with industry to offer job training for in-demand, high-wage jobs to boost the region’s economy.

For more information about financial aid and other questions at Washtenaw Community College, visit WCC’s Welcome Center, call 734-973-3543 or email info@wccnet.edu. Interested students can also review the complete chart of 2023-2024 tuition rates on the college's website.