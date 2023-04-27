Adult Learners Institute Unveils New Website and Expands Digital Presence

The Adult Learners Institute (ALI) is set to unveil a modernized website to improve the user experience and accessibility for adult learners in western Washtenaw County. The announcement came during the ALI Board's monthly meeting on April 24, where members were given a preview of the revamped site, generously funded by an anonymous donor.

The new website was well-received by the ALI Board and its members. The updated website features a more elegant design and enhanced capabilities for easy class registration. The official launch is tentatively scheduled for the Kickoff event on August 15.

Operating as a collaborative project with the Chelsea Area Senior Center, the ALI provides a diverse array of quality community-based learning experiences and fosters camaraderie for adults in the region. The ALI Board, a working board with ever-evolving committees, consistently strives to develop new programming and adapt to the demands of today's digital culture.

In addition to the website update, ALI is expanding its digital presence with a new Facebook page, initiated by Board member Charlie Taylor. The page, found at https://www.facebook.com/Chelsea.Mich.ALI, encourages public interaction and aims to spark engaging conversations among users.