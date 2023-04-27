Spring Blossoms as Chelsea Area Garden Club Offers Free Pine Seedlings and Wildflower Seeds

As the warmer weather ushers in a new season, the Chelsea Farmers Market is set to become a haven for nature enthusiasts and community members alike.

The Chelsea Area Garden Club (CAGC) is excited to announce that they will distribute complimentary White Pine seedlings and wildflower seed packets at the first Chelsea Farmers Market of the season on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Michigan's state tree, the Eastern White Pine (Pinus strobus), is a majestic conifer with a rich history. Adopted as the state tree on March 4, 1955, the Northern White Pine is crucial in Michigan's ecosystem. Providing essential habitat, nesting sites, seeds, and foliage for local wildlife, these trees are a symbol of the state's commitment to conservation. The CAGC thanks the Washtenaw County Conservation District for their generous donation of pine seedlings. To learn more about their efforts, visit https://www.washtenawcd.org/.

The wildflower seed packets distributed by the CAGC contain a delightful blend of 20 wildflower species that support Michigan's pollinators. Bursting with color, these flowers offer season-long blooms in the first year and many years to follow. The mix includes prairie perennials such as Purple Coneflower, Butterfly Weed, Black-Eyed Susan, and nectar-rich annuals like Red Poppy and Lemon Mint. These vibrant flowers are perfect for attracting hummingbirds and butterflies, ensuring a lively and flourishing garden.

Founded on October 20, 1997, the Chelsea Area Garden Club is dedicated to horticultural education, city beautification, and fostering community among members who share a passion for plants and gardening. Promoting environmentally responsible horticultural practices and conservation, the club educates and demonstrates sustainable methods. The CAGC also contributes to the community by offering scholarships and grants.

For more information, visit chelseagardenclub.com.