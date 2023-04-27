Chelsea Soccer Drops Heartbreaker to Pinckney

The Chelsea girls' soccer team gave two-time defending SEC White champion Pinckney all they could handle Wednesday night but came up short in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the Pirates.

Both teams had a lot of offensive pressure early, but neither could find the net with the teams scoreless at the half.

The second-half was much the same with both having their chances, but neither could get on the scoreboard until a questionable call late hurt the Bulldogs.

Pinckney was awarded a penalty kick for a foul inside the box with two minutes left in the game and the Pirates took advantage of it and drilled it home for a 1-0 lead and that would be the only goal of the game.

Airanna Griecci was once again stellar in the net for the Bulldogs allowing just the penalty kick goal.

Earlier in the week, the Bulldogs took down Jackson in a high scoring affair 5-3.

The teams went back-and-forth in a surprisingly high scoring first half with Chelsea taking a 4-3 lead at the break, with Grace Ratliff scoring twice and Addy Sinkwitts and Kate Krugh finding the net once each.

The Chelsea defense led by Maya Valik locked down in the second half and kept the Vikings off the board.

Sinkwitts would score her second of the game with an assist to Krugh to give the Bulldogs some breathing room as they held off Jackson for the win.

Chelsea improved to 6-3 overall on the season and 3-2 in the SEC White.

Photos by Dawn McCann