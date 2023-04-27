Chelsea Water Polo 3-1 at Home Invite

The Chelsea girls' water polo team hosted its Chelsea Invitational last weekend and ended with a 3-1 record for the tourney.

The Bulldogs opened with a tough 8-6 loss to Ann Arbor Huron.

Keygan Monahan scored two first half goals and Amelia Christie found the net once, but Huron held a 5-3 lead at the half.

Huron held the Bulldogs off the board in the third as the River Rats extended their lead to 7-3.

Chelsea would strike three times in the third, but it wasn't enough as Huron held on for the win.

Kiera Crawley, Fiona Stoker, and Gabi Randolph each scored in the final period for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs rebounded for a 11-2 win over Birmingham Groves in the second game.

Crawley and Monahan scored twice each as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one and cruised to the win.

Monahan led the team with four goals and three assists, while Crawley finished with three goals and one assist. Stoker scored twice, while Rudolph and Sabrina Westcott each scored once. Isabelle Tuell picked up two assists for Chelsea, while Sydney Barston made 13 saves in net.

Chelsea used a quick start to take down Grand Blanc 8-4 Saturday morning.

Monahan scored three times and Crawley found the net twice as Chelsea built a 5-1 lead and held on for the win.

Barston made 15 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Monahan led the way with four goals and two assists, while Crawley had three goals and assisted on two goals. Christie scored once for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the tournament by rallying for a 10-6 win over Birmingham Seaholm

Chelsea trailed 4-2 at the half, but outscored Seaholm 8-2 in the second half to pull out the win.

Monahan had another big game with five second half goals and three assists to lead the rally.

Crawley added two goals and two assists, while Gabriella Burgess had a goal and two assists, and Addi Kennedy one goal for the Bulldogs. Barston made 13 saves in net.

Earlier in the week, Chelsa took down rival Dexter 11-5 in a district seeding game.

Chelsea took a 3-0 lead in the first and never looked back in the win over the Dreadnaughts.

Monahan again led the team with five goals and two assists, while Crawley had four goals and two assists. Tallulah Gorby and Burgess scored one each, while Barston made eight saves in net.

