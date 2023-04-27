Chelsea Track and Field Splits with Adrian

The Chelsea track and field teams made the trip to Adrian Wednesday and came home with a split with the Maples.

Following the 94-43 win, the girls sit atop the SEC White standings at 3-0 with a showdown with undefeated Tecumseh Tuesday to decide who will be sitting atop the White heading into the league finals.

The boys fell to undefeated Adrian 85-52.

The girls took first in three of the four relays with Elsa Baize, India Barney, Laney Smith, and Carley Grabarczyk teaming to win the 4x100. Smith, Eva Dewaele, Brinna Wenzel, and Mireille Hunter won the 4x200, and Paiton Doyle, CeCe Bayer, Madison Morgan, and Brooke Matusik won the 4x400.

The Bulldogs dominated the sprints with Grabarczyk winning the 100, Smith the 200, Wenzel the 400, and Natalia DeMea the 800. DeMea also finished second in the 1600 and 3200 races.

Barney won the 100 hurdles and Matusik the 300 hurdles, and Anna Brant swept the shot and discus for the Bulldogs. Audra Guthre won the pole vault and Madeline Collins the high jump for Chelsea.

Second-place finishes went to Dewaele in the 200, Bayer the 400, Matusik 100 hurdles, the 4x800 relay team of Morgan, Kaitlin Kubicki, Kahlen Eckert, and Slater Boos, Lissa Krueger pole vault, and Dewaele long jump.

The boys were led by four first-place finishes by Drew Sherwood.

Sherwood won the 100, 200, high jump, and was part of the winning 4x100 relay with Regan Plank, Caden Steele, and Johnathan Turnbow.

Connell Alford picked up a win in the 3200 for the Bulldogs only other first-place finish.

Second-place finishes went to Plank in the 100, Nick Spruce the 200 and 400, Alford the 1600, the 4x400 team of Beckett Boos, Spruce, Jackson Dell, and Stephen Levine, the 4x800 team of Boos, Davion Garrison, Karl Swager, and Alex Martin, Plank in the high jump, Nolan Fleszar pole vault, and Turnbow long jump.