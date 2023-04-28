Bulldogs Earn Split with Bedford

The Chelsea baseball team earned a big split with SEC Red leading Bedford Thursday to improve to 13-6 overall on the season.

The opener saw Bedford break open a close game with four runs in the fourth and six in the sixth to take the game 15-6.

Max Herter led the offense with two hits and two rbi, while Lucas Dawson had two hits and one rbi. Dominic Searl added two hits and two runs scored and Will McCalla a hit and rbi.

Jason Robertson and Nate Christian combined for a five inning two-hitter to help the Bulldogs bounce back for a 3-0 win in the nightcap.

Gabe Anstead doubled in a run to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the third.

Bedford put two runners on in the bottom of the third, but Robertson got a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.

Lucas Dawson gave the Bulldogs some insurance in the fifth with a two-run double for a 3-0 lead.

An error and single put the first two runners on for the Mules in the fifth, but Christian got out of the jam with a pop out and two strikeouts to end the game.

Chelsea had just two hits in the game, but both came in big run-scoring situations.

Robertson struck out seven in four innings of work and Christian struck out two in one inning for the save.

The Bulldogs finished off a three-game sweep of Ypsilanti Wednesday with a 29-0 thrashing of the Grizzlies to improve to 5-1 in the SEC White.

Chelsea put the game away early with 18 runs in the first inning and took advantage of 14 walks by Ypsilanti pitching.

Hunter Sciackitano led the offense with three hits, including two doubles and four rbi.

Jason Sciackitano and Dawson had a hit and two rbi each, while McCalla, Robertson, and Luke Anstead each had a hit and rbi.

Herter tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out three.

The Bulldogs have a huge three game series with league leading Tecumseh this week. The Indians enter the series with a 5-0 record in the White.