Chelsea Knocks Off Lincoln in Key SEC Softball Battle

A key SEC early season showdown was just that Thursday as Chelsea slipped by Ypsilanti Lincoln 1-0 in a battle between the defending SEC White and SEC Red champions.

The game was big in both conference standings with Chelsea remaining undefeated in the White and Lincoln falling two games behind Saline.

The game was a pitchers duel between the Bulldogs Emilee Underwood and the Splitters Lilly Majeske.

Underwood was dominant throughout, allowing just two hits and striking out 16 in the game.

The Bulldogs had their chances against Majeske with runners on every inning but the sixth, but could not get the key hit to push any across.

The game was scoreless in the seventh and with two out Stephanie Dark singled to left. Mya Purdy followed with a single to center and Dark moved to third. Jenna Ouellette came to the plate and ripped a shot off of Majeske and beat out the throw to score Dark to make it 1-0 Chelsea.

Lincoln put a runner on with two outs in the seventh, but Underwood got a flyout to center to end the game.

Ouelette finished with two hits and the game winning rbi, while Dark had two hits and a run scored.

The Bulldogs bats came to life in the second game with 18 hits as they pounded Lincoln 13-1.

A big nine-run fourth inning blew open a 2-1 game for the Bulldogs.

Ouellette went 4-4 with a two-run homer to start the nine run fourth and drove in four runs.

Purdy also picked up four hits and four rbi, while Dark and Anna Reisner each had two hits and two rbi. Charlotte Diesing also smacked a home run for the Bulldogs.

Tori Parisho allowed just two hits in five innings for the win in the circle.

Chelsea improved to 8-1 overall.