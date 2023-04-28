Chelsea Police Report, March 2023

In March, Chelsea Police Officers responded to 473 calls for police service, up from 328 the previous year for a 44% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Mar) are 1,280, up from 1,150 for the same period last year for an 11% increase.

Officers conducted 182 traffic stops, up from 70 last year. Seventy-three citations were issued.

Notable events from the March police report submitted by Chief Kazyak to the city council on April 17 include:

12 crashes

Three assaults

Three burglaries

Four larcenies

Two motor vehicle thefts

Two frauds

Three embezzlements

Two OUI

Note: In his report to the council, Chief Kazyak explained the burglaries, theft from a vehicle, and a stolen vehicle were all the result of one suspect.

Of the CPD’s 83 cases, 16 are closed, 12 are at the prosecutor’s office, six are at the lab, and 49 remain open.

Chief Kazyak reported on several community engagement events his department had this month to hear from residents and begin a conversation about the future of their police department. He also noted that the vehicle involved in a recent rash of rainbow flag thefts has been identified, and they are working on identifying the people inside it.