Chelsea Police Recover Stolen Flags, Thieves Identified

In an announcement early Saturday morning, the Chelsea Police Department expressed gratitude to the public for their assistance and tips regarding the recent theft of Pride and Ukrainian flags in the community.

“The Chelsea Police Department would like to thank the public for their response and tips on the theft of the Pride flags. Through your tips and officers hard work, the Chelsea Police Department, were able to identify the persons involved, and recover three of the stolen Pride flags and two stolen Ukraine flags.”

The Ukrainian flags represent a show of support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion, while the rainbow-colored Pride flags symbolize solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

CPD reported that on April 12, 2023, between 11:00 pm and 11:30 pm, two Pride flags were taken from the front porches of two different residences on the 400 block of Chandler St. A witness reported seeing a small black sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, with five occupants stopping in front of the two homes. A white male wearing long pants and a hooded sweatshirt emerged from the vehicle, approached the first porch, and removed a Pride flag from its pole. The suspect proceeded to the neighboring residence, stealing a second Pride flag and flagpole before returning to the car, which then drove east on Summit St. toward Main St.

This incident is part of a series of similar thefts of Pride flags over the past few months, and the cases are believed to be related. CPD’s investigation remains ongoing, with the department working closely with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and the victims to resolve this matter.