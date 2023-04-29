Chelsea Hospital Honors Mental Health Heroes on National Superhero Day

Chelsea Hospital celebrated National Superhero Day on April 28 by launching its “Why I’m Trained” Campaign, highlighting local community members who have completed mental health training through the hospital’s Mental Health Awareness and Training (MHAT) Program. The campaign also aims to recognize these individuals' vital role in supporting the mental health of their friends, families, and community members.

Since October 2021, 186 people from the 5 Healthy Towns Region, including Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge, have participated in one of three mental health trainings offered. Participants include everyday citizens such as parents, teachers, nurses, and business owners.

“We know mental health is in the forefront of people’s minds,” said Sarah Wilczynski, the Chelsea Hospital’s MHAT Coordinator. “We want to celebrate those who have taken the time to become trained so that they can better support, and be a resource for the people in their lives. What better day than National Superhero Day to celebrate these local heroes who are helping support our community?”

The mental health training equips participants with the knowledge to identify signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, initiate conversations about mental health, and support those experiencing difficulties, including connecting them with local resources.

Community members trained in mental health can often have a transformative impact on their neighborhoods and local support networks. By acquiring the skills to recognize and address mental health challenges, these individuals can contribute to a more empathetic and inclusive environment. They can also help reduce mental health issues' stigma, encouraging more people to seek help when needed. Furthermore, a community with a greater understanding of mental health can foster early intervention, potentially preventing crises and reducing the burden on emergency services.

Most participants of the “Why I’m Trained” Campaign have expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve their community and encouraged others to consider mental health training to become mental health advocates for their families and friends.

To stay up-to-date with the “Why I’m Trained” Campaign, follow Chelsea Hospital on Facebook at @ChelseaHospitalMI.

For those interested in becoming trained or seeking more information about the MHAT Program, please visit www.chelseahospital.org/mhat

or contact Sarah Wilczynski at sarah.wilczynski@trinity-health.org.