Chelsea Tennis Knocks Off Top-Ranked Greenhills

The Chelsea girls tennis team continues to show why it is one of the top teams in Division 3 after knocking off D4 top ranked and defending state champion Ann Arbor Greenhills 5-3 Thursday.

The Bulldogs doubles teams are a big reason for the Bulldogs success with all four picking up wins against Greenhills and three of the teams remaining undefeated on the season.

Meghan Bareis and Adrienne Delong improved to 8-0 on the season with a 6-3, 6-4 win at one doubles.

The two doubles team of Meghan Boughton and Izzy Barkey improved to 7-1 with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Lucy Taylor and Brenna Taylor won 6-4, 7-6 (1) to improve to 8-0 on the season at three doubles, while Natalie Roeser and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay also remained undefeated with a 6-2, 6-2 win at four doubles.

Josie Jackson won 6-0, 6-1 at four singles for the Bulldogs to clinch the match.

The Bulldogs easily took care of Ann Arbor Huron 7-1 earlier in the week.

The big win of the day came at four doubles where Roeser and Emily Heiss rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win.

The match of the day came at four singles where Jackson dropped a tough three set match 1-6, 6-2, 6-7.

Anne-Marie Begola, Samantha Bieber, and Hayley Hopkins picked up singles wins, while Bareis/DeLong, Boughton/Barkey, and Taylor/Taylor were all victorious in doubles.

The Chelsea modified squad took care of Ypsilanti 8-0.

Maddi Coy, Julia Hanselman, and Haley Hilgendorf all won singles matches, while Libby Timberlake/Sage Gabriel/Menegay, Ellie Kuck/Clara Ruiz, and Megan Hayduk/Mary Jordan a;; won their doubles matches 6-0, 6-0. Brooklyn Angel and the team of Elizabeth McGuire/Sara Martin won their matches by default.