Chelsea Soccer Blanks Marshall

Two first half goals were enough as the Chelsea girls’ soccer team shut out Marshall 2-0 Saturday to improve to 7-3 overall on the season.

Addy Sinkwitts put the Bulldogs up early when she found the net just four minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead.

The lead grew to 2-0 at the 28-minute mark when Christina Roberts sent one home with an assist to Kate Krugh and that is all the Bulldogs would need.

Goaltender Airanna Griecci came up big time and time again, including a huge save just before halftime to keep the score 2-0. The shutout was her 7th of the season for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea got another stellar defensive performance from Maya Valik, Caroline Knight, Ella Day, Kate McKenzie, and Emma Ward.