Chelsea Track and Fields Run at Wet Mason Invitational

The Chelsea track and field teams competed in the Mason Bulldogs Invitational on a cold and wet night Friday and came home with some strong performances.

After a recheck of the points because of equipment issues due to heavy rain, the girls’ team won the Mason Invitational. The Bulldogs were originally shown as finishing second, but after a recount, Chelsea won with 89 points to beat out Mason with 86.

Anna Bryant won the shot put and Natalia DeMea won the 3200 for the lone wins for the Bulldogs, but Chelsea had numerous top five finishes. Bryant also finished fifth in the discus, while DeMea was part of the 4x800 relay team that finished fourth with Sofia DeMea, CeCe Bayer, and Paiton Doyle.

India Barney was second in the 100 hurdles and Carley Grabarczyk second in the 100.

Audra Guthre finished third in the pole vault, while Doyle, Brinna Wenzel, Madison Morgan, and Caitlyn Ash finished third in the 4x400.

Leah Helquist was fourth in the discus and Madeline Collins fifth in the high jump. The 4x100 relay team of Barney, Eva Dewaele, Laney Smith, and Grabarczyk was fourth and the 4x200 teal of Smith, Dewaele, Ash, and Wenzel was fifth., and Bayer finished fourth in the 800.

The boys were led by the 4x800 relay team of Jackson Dell, Beckett Boos, Bram Hartsuff, and Zebedee Swager that finished second.

Nick Spruce was third in the 400 meters and was part of the 4x400 relay team that finished third along with Dell, Stephen Levine, and Boos. Regan Plank earned a fourth-place finish in the 100.