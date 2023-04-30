Chelsea Tennis Takes on Some of D3's Best at Forrest Hills Eastern

The Chelsea girls' tennis team took part in a quad at Ada Forrest Hills Eastern that featured four Division 3 state ranked teams and the Bulldogs finished the day with a 1-1-1 record.

The Bulldogs entered the quad ranked second in D3 and it also featured top-ranked Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, fourth-ranked Grand Rapids Christian, and ninth-ranked Forrest Hills Eastern.

Cranbrook was too much for the Bulldogs as Chelsea fell 6-2 for their first loss of the season.

Against the number-one ranked team, Samantha Bieber at two singles and Hayley Hopkins at three singles picked up wins for the Bulldogs. Lucy Taylor and Brenna Taylor dropped a tough three-set match 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-10.

The Bulldogs battled to a 4-4 draw with fourth-ranked Grand Rapids Christian.

Picking up wins for the Bulldogs were Bieber at two singles, Hopkins at three singles, Josie Jackson at four singles, and the three doubles team of Lucy Taylor and Brenna Taylor in another marathon three set match 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.

The Bulldogs finished with a 7-1 win over FHE.

Anne-Marie Begola, Bieber, and Jackson all won singles matches, while the Bulldogs swept through the doubles matches with Meghan Bareis/Adrienne DeLong, Megan Boughton/Izzy Barkey, Taylor/Taylor, and Natalie Roeser/Cyprus Ganrie/Menegay all were victorious.

The modified team went 1-0-2 at Vicksburg Saturday.

The Bulldogs tied 4-4 with Grandville and Vicksburg and defeated Harper Creek 5-2

Julia Hanselman (three singles) and Libby Timberlake (four singles) each went 2-1 on the day, while Clara Ruiz went 1-2 at one singles.

Emily Heiss and Sage Gabriel Menegay went 3-0 at one doubles, Mary Jordan and Brooklyn Angel 3-0 at three doubles, and Haley Hilgendorf and Lily Snyder 3-0 at four doubles.