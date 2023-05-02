Chelsea Names Director Adrianna Jordan as Temporary Acting City Manager

Chelsea City Council has named Adrianna Jordan, the current Community Development Director, the temporary acting city manager. This decision follows the resignation of Roy Atkinson as City Manager, effective April 21, 2023.

Initially, city staff recommended hiring an outside individual to fill the interim city manager role, as all staff members were currently at capacity with their job responsibilities. A special council meeting was held on April 24, 2023, during which the City Council directed staff to post a call for applications for an Interim Acting City Manager. The application deadline was April 29, 2023, with a target start date of May 15, 2023.

However, after a subsequent meeting with City department heads, staff recommended that Adrianna Jordan serve as temporary acting city manager until an outside Interim Acting City Manager is appointed and begins their role. Jordan has agreed to accept this additional responsibility on a short-term basis, effective immediately, if approved by Council, and ending upon the actual start date of the new Interim Acting City Manager.

Jordan has been on the job for less than a year and now wears multiple hats, a concern expressed during the public comment and by the Council itself.

Among other responsibilities, the city manager directs and supervises all city departments, enforces city ordinances and charter provisions, supervises the purchasing activity of the city, and oversees other municipal functions of Chelsea. An interim city manager, or in this case, an interim to the interim city manager, will ensure the city's daily operations and decision-making processes run smoothly during the transitional period.

At a special meeting on May 1, the City Council has reviewed seven applications for the Interim Acting City Manager position and is inviting three candidates for a public interview at a special meeting on May 8. Details can be found on the city’s website.