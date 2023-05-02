CPD Weekly Report, 05-02-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-1586

Location: 500 block of Wilkinson St.

Date: April 24, 2023

Time: 2:13 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Wilkinson Street to assist Washtenaw & Jackson County Probation with attempting to pick a subject up who had violated their probation. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the suspect, a 32-year-old Jackson man, and after verifying his identity, he was placed under arrest for violation of probation and possession of a firearm in violation of his court order. The subject was transported to the Jackson County Jail, where he will be held pending his next court hearing.