Ballet Chelsea Dances into a New Era with Michelle Quenon as Artistic Director

Big news, ballet enthusiasts! Ballet Chelsea's Board of Directors President, John Shea, and Artistic Director, Wendi DuBois, have just announced the appointment of Michelle Quenon as the new, incoming Artistic Director of Ballet Chelsea.

With a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance performance from Butler University and a professional background at Nevada Ballet Theatre and Ballet Theatre of Indiana, Quenon brings a wealth of experience and expertise.

Michelle Quenon. Photo courtesy of Ballet Chelsea

Quenon, a passionate advocate for ballet's choreographic and pedagogical aspects, has transitioned from professional dancing to teaching, choreographing, and directing at various dance studios in Indianapolis. Her resume boasts full-length original ballets such as Cinderella, The Nutcracker, Alice in Wonderland, and The Great Gatsby, as well as classical repertoire excerpts like Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, and Giselle.

Speaking of which, mark your calendars for May 13th and 14th, when Ballet Chelsea presents Giselle & Gershwin, a stunning production directed by Assistant Artistic Director Natalie Krienke, with support from retiring Artistic Director Wendi DuBois. Combining classical and contemporary ballet, this performance at Dexter High School promises to be a memorable experience for audiences of all ages.

Quenon's diverse career in dance, including roles as a guest teacher, stager, rehearsal director, and artistic collaborator, has fostered a deep passion for the creative process and new works.

Wendi DuBois, the outgoing Artistic Director, leaves behind an incredible 25-year legacy of teaching dance in Chelsea, and her influence on Ballet Chelsea will last for generations. The success of the studio and company is attributed to her tireless dedication. As Board President John Shea notes, "Ballet Chelsea would not be where it is today without the vision, tenacity, and expertise of Wendi DuBois, and for that, we are forever indebted to her."

With Michelle Quenon stepping into the role, Ballet Chelsea looks forward to continuing DuBois's legacy by building on the foundation laid over the past 25 years. Quenon's enthusiasm for the creative process and new works and her collaborative spirit align perfectly with Ballet Chelsea's vision, mission, and values as established by DuBois. Under Quenon's leadership, the organization will keep striving for high-caliber training and performance excellence while also seeking new growth opportunities.