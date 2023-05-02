Chelsea Roofing offers peace of mind- 'people can trust our opinion, prices and guarantee'

Local and family-owned, Chelsea Roofing was established in 2022 with the slogan "Honest. Reliable. Local."

This business is a dream come true for owners and Chelsea residents Jake and Vickie Bowman. To learn more about this locally-owned and relatively new business, the Sun Times News connected with the Bowmans.

“We started Chelsea Roofing in 2022,” the Bowmans said. “We have always worked together as a team and our goal was to always own our own business. Once we found our dream community in Chelsea, it just made sense that we would really invest in our future and set roots here. We love feeling connected to our neighbors and fellow residents.”

This husband and wife team are both graduates of Western Michigan University. Vickie, with her Bachelors in Art Education, runs the marketing and administrative duties, said she is “very thankful that Jake is not afraid of heights- he is doing all the roof climbing.” Jake, who has Bachelors in Sales and Business Marketing, has a passion for construction, specifically roofing and gutters.

“We were inspired by our children, we want to build a future for them, where maybe someday they can take over the operations, if they choose to do so,” they both said. “We want to build a strong company that our surrounding communities can count on for generations to come.”

They describe Chelsea Roofing as a family owned business with over 10 years experience in roofing and gutters, who do free roof estimates and inspections, and who “are proud to have our hometown in our name.”

In answering the question, what does Chelsea Roofing offer, the Bowmans said, “When someone thinks they may need a new roof or have a roof leak, it seems daunting. We want to take the stress away and make it an easy experience for a homeowner. We offer peace of mind- people can trust our opinion, prices and guarantee. We also offer free roofing and gutter inspections/estimates.”

One of the main things they want the community to know is they stand by their slogan and want people to remember them for it.

“Addressing roofing needs might make someone feel uneasy, but if you call us, we will be honest with you and help find solutions that are within your budget,” the Bowmans said. “We will always be there when you call on us and we love Chelsea so much that we named our company after it--We are here to stay!”

To learn more, go to https://www.chelsearoofingllc.com/

or call them at 734-719-0011.