Bulldogs Pull Away from Lincoln in Fourth

The Chelsea lacrosse team used a big fourth quarter to break open a close game with four goals to pull away from Lincoln for a 10-6 win Monday night.

The teams went back-and-forth for three quarters before the Bulldogs finally pulled away in the fourth.

Jonathan Shemwell put the Bulldogs on top in the first, but Lincoln answered to tie the game at 1-1.

Chase Barber put the Bulldogs up in the second only to have the Splitters tie it up again and Myles Bieber found the net for a 3-2 lead only to have Lincoln strike again to make it 3-3 at the half.

Shemwell opened the scoring for Chelsea in the third and Bieber and Kellen Ahlstrom scored one each and the game was still tied at six after three quarters.

Chelsea would break it open in the fourth when Shemwell found the net for a 7-6 lead.

Barber followed with his second goal and Shemwell found the net for his second goal of the night to make it 9-6.

Cade Ahlstrom would wrap up the scoring by rifling in a shot from 15 yards out to make the final 10-6.

Chelsea snapped a four game losing streak with the win and improved to 4-8 overall on the season. They travel to rival Dexter Wednesday night at 7:00 PM.