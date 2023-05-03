SRSLY Encourages You to Give Your Brain A Break: The Power of a Quick Meditation

As May ushers in Mental Health Month, SRSLY Chelsea invites you to discover the transformative power of simple, mindful moments in fostering mental well-being and creating a healthier state of mind.

For Mental Health Month this year, Mental Health America (MHA) is spotlighting the relationship between our environment and mental health.

As the nation's leading community-based nonprofit, MHA is dedicated to addressing the needs of individuals living with mental illness and promoting overall mental well-being. For 2023, the organization encourages everyone to "look around, look within," emphasizing the importance of recognizing how our surroundings can impact our mental health.

To gain further insight into this year's theme, SRSLY spoke with a local Behavioral Health Navigator at Chelsea Hospital, Kathy Walz. Walz shared her expertise on how individuals can harness the power of their environment to bolster their mental health. During Mental Health Month, MHA and mental health professionals like Walz aim to raise awareness about our surroundings' crucial role in our mental well-being and provide practical tips on creating supportive spaces for everyone.

“Giving our brain a break is one of the easiest ways we can improve our mental health,” says Kathy Walz, Behavioral Health Navigator at Chelsea Hospital. “Taking just a few moments to be present and appreciate the world around you, without other distractions, can help us reset and move forward with our day.”

Mental Health Month is an excellent opportunity for individuals to assess the impact of their environments on their mental health. By taking the time to "look around, look within," people can make necessary adjustments to their surroundings to promote a healthier state of mind. As MHA continues to work towards improved mental health care and understanding, this month serves as a reminder to prioritize our mental well-being and create supportive environments for ourselves and others.

For more information on giving yourself a quick brain break, click HERE to view the video, scan the QR code, or read the article from Walz below.

“Spring is here – the birds are chirping, flowers are blooming – and it seems like we have been waiting a long time for this! If you've taken a minute to notice the green surroundings or the music in the trees, then you have experienced a Mindful Minute!

“These moments can be helpful to our mental health in many ways. They help us be present and appreciate what is going on at that very moment. It also gives our brains a break from the many thoughts that occupy the space – if only for a moment. In that short time, we can slow down, take a deep breath and experience a quick mental burst of gratitude. It may be a surprise even that short amount of time can make a difference in our mental health.

“Often, people I work with are hesitant when I mention mindfulness as a preventative mental health tool. "I don't have time for that." "that sounds complicated" or "where would I even start?" are comments I hear frequently. While there are many good applications on your phone to help introduce you to the concept of mindfulness (CALM, Headspace, Breath2Relax, to name a few); you don't have to download an app to give your mind a break.

“One of my favorite places to be is on a beach with the sand between my toes, feeling the sun shining down on my face with the sound of the waves and seagulls in the background. Can you picture it? Yes? Then you just had a mindful moment – and a visualization of a mini vacation in your mind. The amazing thing is, if I close my eyes, I can take this mini vacation and use it any time I need a break from the endless "to-do" lists. Try it – it's like a deep breath for your brain!”

For further information on Chelsea Hospital's Behavioral Health Navigator, please visit their website at Chelseahospital.org. To educate yourself about mental health and stay updated with SRSLY's initiatives, visit srsly.org or follow them on Facebook at @srslychelsea. If you'd like to contribute, donations can be made at https://giving.stjoeshealth.org/srsly.

SRSLY Chelsea is dedicated to fostering a strong community that supports youth mental health and prevents substance use among young people. This is achieved through concerted efforts in action, education, and advocacy. The Coghlan Family Foundation, Chelsea Hospital, and the Five Healthy Towns Foundation generously support SRSLY.

To learn more about their mission and stay connected, visit www.srsly.org and follow SRSLY on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SRSLY Chelsea encourages you to embrace Mental Health Month and take a moment to check in with your mental health and well-being by incorporating mindfulness into your daily routine.