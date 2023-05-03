A Tapestry of Giving: C.A.D.D.Y. Corner Quilters Showcase at Gallery 100

Gallery 100 is proudly hosting a remarkable quilt exhibit created by the talented local artists of Chelsea, Ann Arbor, Dexter, and Ypsilanti (C.A.D.D.Y.) Corner Quilters. This event highlights the beauty of their handcrafted quilts and showcases their commitment to giving back to the community.

The rich legacy of quilting dates back centuries, with quilts often serving as wedding gifts or symbols of communal unity. These intricate art pieces united people as they spent hours working side by side, strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories. The C.A.D.D.Y. Corner Quilters continue this tradition by creating quilts with a purpose – to uplift and support those in need.

Since 2008, the C.A.D.D.Y. Corner Quilters have donated over 800 exquisite pieces to local organizations. Most of their quilts find a home with patients at the University of Michigan's Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. The St. Louis Center, Faith in Action, Jewish Family Services, and the University of Michigan's Office of Decedent Affairs have also benefited from their generosity in recent years.

The group has collaborated with the Chelsea District Library for the Community Quilt project, which can be admired in the library's stairway. When visiting the exhibit at Silver Maples, you'll notice the absence of identification tags on the quilts, as most are a collective effort. These quilts, crafted primarily from donated fabric and adorned with a label reading "Made Especially for You by the C.A.D.D.Y. Corner Quilters," are not for sale, as each has been created with the sole purpose of donation.

Founded over 20 years ago, the C.A.D.D.Y. Corner Quilters initially met in members' homes before shifting their focus to charitable quilting. They now have a dedicated quilting space at the Chelsea Senior Center, where they welcome newcomers to join their weekly gatherings. Those interested in participating or donating materials can contact Charlotte Wyche at wychecharlotte9@gmail.com.

Located within the vibrant Silver Maples community, Gallery 100 was established in 2009 and is dedicated to fostering art appreciation and nurturing community connections. Gallery Program Director Winn Nichols shares that the gallery "is built on curiosity and continuous learning, deepening public understanding, community collaboration, and diversity." Gallery 100 provides a platform for artists to gain exposure and brings the community together to enjoy art and form meaningful relationships.

The stunning quilt exhibit at Gallery 100 is open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 3 pm on weekends. The show runs from April 29 through June 23. Don't miss this opportunity to admire the beautiful handiwork of the C.A.D.D.Y. Corner Quilters and learn more about their inspiring mission.