A Celebration of Art at Chelsea High School

The Chelsea High School Art Show is a celebration of the visual arts, with students from each grade having their artistic creations on display for the community to see.

CHS’s Art Show is open on Thursday, May 11 - Sunday, May 14 with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, where there will be music performances by student band Wicked Cricket, Chelsea CHO, Jazz Band, and Chelsea Gold. The event takes place at Chelsea High School in the Auxiliary Gym, and anyone and everyone is invited to attend.

To learn more about the show the Sun Times News (STN) connected with Claire Popovich, CHS Visual Arts Instructor and Department Chair and CSD Art Department Coordinator.

“The art show is a celebration of the visual arts here at Chelsea High School,” she said. “Artworks from each of our art classes will be shown along with artworks by students in Independence Hall and our new Project Geometry arts integration math course. This includes paintings, drawings, collages, ceramic pieces, jewelry pieces, photographs, and more.”

STN asked a couple of students about their artworks, which will be in the show.

Neve Rodriguez, ninth grade, described her piece as a plate she made in Ceramics 1. She said it shows how she feels about sea life.

“I've always wanted to go to Hawaii, so making things that represent that dream inspire me,” said Neve.

This piece is by Neve Rodriguez, 9th Grade, and it will also be at the art show. photo courtesy of CHS

Kaitlin Kubicki, tenth grade, said her work is a mixed media collage piece inspired by her interest in space.

“We did collage earlier in the class, which I really enjoyed and wanted to continue exploring in my final project,” she said.

To see these and all the other works of art, check them out at CHS, May 11-14, at 740 N. Freer Rd.

Here is one of CHS Art Show posters by Rachel Hicken, Grade 12.