Voters Resoundingly Renew Chelsea Area Fire Authority Millage

Voters overwhelmingly approved the Chelsea Area Fire Authority Millage by 81% to 19%. The May 2nd ballot question was presented to voters in the City of Chelsea, Sylvan, Lima, and Lyndon Townships.

The proposal asked voters in the Chelsea area if they agreed to renew a previously approved tax (i.e., millage) for another five years, from 2024 to 2028. The tax is set at a rate of $2.3557 for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value (2.3557 mils).

The money collected from this tax would be used to fund the Chelsea Area Fire Authority's operations and equipment purchases, as the law allows. If the proposal is approved, it is estimated that the Fire Authority would collect around $2.5 million in the first year (2024).

The proposal also called for a portion of the money collected from the Chelsea Downtown Development Authority District to go to the Chelsea Downtown Development Authority, as required by law.

Map of Chelsea Downtown Development Authority District. Image: www.city-chelsea.org