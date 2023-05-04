Chelsea Public Safety Strategic Planning Group Hosting Second Public Engagement Session

From the City of Chelsea

The Public Safety Strategic Planning Group is hosting its second community engagement session to be moderated by EMU’s SMART team to share updates on the Mission and Vision Statements, review the SWOT data gathered at the kickoff session and explore the major themes distilled from the SWOT analysis. These themes will be used to drive the goals of the strategic plan.

The event is open to all community members and will be held May 17, 2023, at 7PM – 8:30PM Beach Middle School Media Center 445 AD Mayer Dr. Chelsea, MI 48118.