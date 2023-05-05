WAVE Unveils Electrifying Future with New Buses, Apps, and Accessibility Upgrades

The Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) reveals ambitious plans for the upcoming year, including electrifying its fleet, launching a next-generation app, and enhancing accessibility for passengers with assistive mobility devices.

In 2022, WAVE provided nearly 20,000 rides across 300,000 miles in the Chelsea and Dexter area, but it is not stopping there. The public transit service has announced a transformative year ahead, with plans to pilot expanded schedules, introduce up to seven electric buses, and launch a cutting-edge app allowing users to make reservations, track their trips, and pay online.

To support passengers with mobility assistive devices, WAVE will be installing an automated wheelchair securement system, ensuring a safe and enjoyable riding experience for everyone.

The organization also embarks on a branding campaign to reflect its improved service model and vision, inviting community input on logo options and strategies. Kai Mann, WAVE’s Community Relations Coordinator, invites community input on logo options and strategies to help shape the future of WAVE. To participate, click on this link. Your name will be entered into a contest to win a pair of BeeBop Wireless Headphones. “We are actively seeking community feedback to guide our plans as we increase our ridership and meet local needs,” shared Mann.

WAVE aims to provide better services for everyone, including older adults and people of any age with disabilities. Their broader goal includes encouraging students and non-riders in the community to try out WAVE to see how it can meet their transportation needs.

The transit service operates 13 buses and two vans, with an interurban express line called the Community Connector linking Chelsea, Dexter, and Ann Arbor, including travel along the Jackson Road corridor. WAVE also offers LifeLine service for riders in western Washtenaw County.

You can ride from Chelsea to the Meijer Store on Zeeb Road for $3 or less and anywhere in WAVE’s service area within western Washtenaw County for $7 or less. Fares range from free, to 50 cents, up to a maximum of $20. Contact WAVE now to learn more - at 734-475-9494 or www.ridethewavebus.org.

Kim Moore, Board President, welcomes all to “be a part of influencing what’s to come with WAVE.” Staff will receive community comments at events that include Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, Stockbridge farmers markets, Chelsea’s Sounds & Sights, and the Dexter Memorial Day Parade. Follow them on Facebook.com/theWAVEbus, for dates and locations.

WAVE is a nonprofit funded by municipalities, grants, and neighboring partners. Its values are rooted in providing quality, safe service and fostering genuine connections with customers, staff, and the community.