Chelsea Tennis Sweeps Home Tri-Meet

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team swept a pair of matches at a home tri-meet Saturday.

The Bulldogs defeated a strong Ann Arbor Huron team that sits in second place in the SEC Red 7-1 and easily defeated South Lyon East 8-0.

The match of the day came at three doubles where Chelsea twins Brenna and Lucy Taylor rallied from a set down to win a three-set tiebreaker 3-6, 6-2, 10-2. They finished the day at 2-0.

Anne-Marie Begola did not lose a game in either match, winning 6-0, 6-0 to go 2-0 at one singles.

Samantha Bieber was 2-0 at two singles and Hayley Hopkins went 2-0 at three singles.

Adrienne DeLong and Meghan Bareis went 2-0 at one doubles, Meghan Boughton and Izzy Barkey 2-0 at two doubles, and Natalie Roeser and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 2-0 at four doubles. Josie Jackson split her matches at four singles.

The Bulldogs defeated Jackson Lumen Christi 7-1 Wednesday.

Begola dropped a hard-fought three-set tiebreaker 3-6, 6-4, 6-10 at one singles.

The rest of the squad dominated with no flight losing more than two games in their matches.

Bieber won 6-1, 6-1 at two singles, Hopkins 6-1, 6-0 at three singles, and Jackson 6-0, 6-0 at four singles.

Doubles wins went to Delong/Bareis 6-0, 6-1, Boughton/Barkey 6-0, 6-1, Taylor/Taylor 6-1, 6-1, and Roeser/ Gabriel-Menegay 6-1, 6-0.

The varsity modified team had a busy week by going 4-0. They defeated Jackson 7-1 and swept matches 8-0 from Tecumseh, Adrian, and Riverview.

Julia Hanselman (2) and Libby Timberlake (3) each went 4-0 for the Bulldogs in singles, while Clara Ruiz went 3-1, Hayley Hilgendorf 2-0, Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay and Emily Heiss each 1-0.

The doubles teams all finished 4-0 for the week. Doubles teams included Sage Gabriel-Menegay, Heiss, Maddi Coy, Brooklyn Angel, Ellie Kuck, Elizabeth McGuire, Megan Hayduk, Mary Jordan, Hilgendorf, Lily Snyder, Sara Martin, Lizzie Miguire, and Elizabeth Lane.

Photos by Mike Williamson



