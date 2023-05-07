Chelsea Softball Takes Two from Tecumseh

The Chelsea softball bats were booming in a doubleheader sweep of Tecumseh Friday when the Bulldogs smacked eight home runs to improve to 8-0 in the SEC White and 12-1 overall.

Emilee Underwood was dominant in the circle in the opener, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 for the 11-0 win in the opener. She also smacked a home run and finished with two hits and three rbi to help her cause at the plate.

Jenna Ouellette blasted a pair of home runs and finished with three hits and three rbi to lead the offense.

Mya Purdy had a double, home run, and two rbi, while Madison Kay had two hits with a triple and two rbi. Kaydee Absher finished with a pair of hits and one rbi, and Samantha Dark added a hit and run scored.

The Bulldogs took the second game 14-3 behind the booming bat of Ouellette.

Ouellette had a monster game at the plate by going 4-4 with three doubles, a home run, and seven rbi.

Underwood struck out seven for the win and added two hits, including a home run at the plate for Chelsea.

Anna Reisner had a home run and two Rbi and Kay had a home run and two rbi. Purdy finished with two hits and three runs scored, Dark two hits and two runs scored, Tori Parisho two hits and one rbi, and Charlotte Diesing a hit and two rbi.

The Bulldogs used a fast start to cruise by Monroe 11-1 Wednesday.

Purdy had a big day with three hits, a home run, and one rbi to lead the Bulldogs bats.

Ouellette and Underwood had two hits and two rbi each, while Kay added two hits and one rbi. Absher chipped in with two hits and Emily McCalla had a hit and rbi.

Underwood struck out 13 for the win in the circle.