Once upon a time, in the charming town of Royal Oak, Michigan, Mother's Day was just around the corner. Families were preparing to honor and pamper there wonderful mothers. One place stood out as the perfect destination for a delightful celebration: Emagine, a luxurious movie theater known for its unforgettable experiences.

As the town buzzed with excitement, Emagine Royal Oak announced its enchanting Mother's Day Brunch event, on the morning of May 13th and 14th, family and friends will gather at Emagine to indulge in a mouthwatering buffet while enjoying the latest blockbuster movies.

The delightful aroma of the Mother's Day Brunch spread throughout Emagine Royal Oak, capturing the attention of passersby.

The buffet, carefully crafted to cater to every taste a gift to all the mothers. The menu includes an array of dishes, ranging from classic favorites from Belgian waffles, topped with a luscious apple compote, to A Cheese and Vegetable Frittata, bursting with flavors and colors, showcased by the culinary prowess of the Emagine chefs.

Sizzling trays of Potatoes o' Brien and a mix of sausage and bacon An arranged Fruit Platter showcased nature's bounty and offered a refreshing balance to the savory delights. For those craving a taste of Italy, they will serve Chicken Parmesan is a mother's choice.

To complement the brunch, a vibrant Garden Salad added a touch of freshness and healthiness to the meal. A delightful assortment of muffins, bagels, and danishes for all to enjoy.

As the families relished their delicious meals, the theater screen came alive. Four movies are scheduled for the Brunch & Movie event, including the epic adventure of "Guardians of the Galaxy," the heartwarming tale of "Book Club: Chapter Two," the enchanting romance of "Love Again," and the thrilling mystery of "Hypnotic."

In addition to the brunch, Emagine had another irresistible offering to honor mothers uniquely. The Prosecco & Popcorn Combos. On Saturday, May 13 and May 14, families are invited to Emagines locations to treat their moms to this delightful pairing. For the cost of $21.00 mothers can enjoy a large popcorn and a 187 ML Prosecco, elevating their movie experience to new heights.

Emagine Royal Oak knew that celebrating Mother's Day wouldn't be complete without the option to raise a glass in a toast to all the incredible moms, allowing guests to indulge in their favorite beverages.

The joyous day arrived, and Emagine Royal Oak opened its doors to welcome families ready to celebrate the extraordinary women in their lives. Brunch hours are from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.